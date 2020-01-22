Middle school basketball is just as fast-paced, a bit more mistake-prone and imprecise, a tad more sportsmanlike and maybe a mite more endearing, boys and girls alike.
Less ego gets in the way.
The games at Clinton Middle School on Wednesday between the Wildcats of CMS and the Tigers of Laurens Middle were a competitive, rousing spectacle, though Clinton came out ahead in both games and pulled away near their ends. The Wildcats prevailed, 36-32 in the boys’ game, and 34-21 in the girls’ game, but both were close until the final three minutes.
Tushawan Richardson pumped in 16 points – six 2-pointers, one 3-pointer and a free throw – to lead the Clinton boys. Also scoring were Kadon Crawford (7), Zay Johnson (5), Kason Copeland (4), Davontay Cunningham (2) and M.J. Henderson (2).
Laurens led 12-8 after a quarter, but Clinton for most of the rest of the way. J.J. Sullivan and Noah Mosley each scored 13 points for the Tigers. Others in the scoring column were Hunter Nabors, Ty Jones and Dee Watts, each with two points.
The Wildcats outscored the Tigers 13-4 in the fourth quarter, thus enabling the 13-point margin at the end. The scoring was balanced: Marcey Campbell (9), Ry’Daija Mars (7), Jordan Hill (6), Bryanna Belton (6), Patience Adams (4) and Zakalia Redd (2).
Same deal, only fewer, for the Tigers, whose scorers were Peyton Bush (6), Talayshia Williams (4), Acaia Smith (4), Olivia Brockman (4) and Syberia Boyd (3).
