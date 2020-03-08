Clinton High opened softball season in spectacular fashion, sweeping to victory in its Lady Red Devil Invitational with consecutive victories over Spartanburg, Whitmire, Blacksburg and Abbeville over the weekend.
The Red Devils won the tournament in a walk-off on Saturday when Nigeria Johnson singled in the winning run to give Clinton (4-0) a 4-3 victory over Abbeville in the last of its three games on the day.
Kate Marshall earned the win, toiling seven innings, allowing eight hits and three runs while striking out four.
Michaela Harrison took the loss for Abbeville. She surrendered four runs on eight hits over 6-1/3 innings, striking out six.
Clinton defeated Blacksburg, 15-6, led by Grayson Taylor’s four hits.
Taylor singled in the first inning, doubled in the second, singled in the third and singled in the fifth.
The Red Devils scored six runs in the fifth.
Marshall hurled five innings, allowing six runs on 10 hits, striking out two and walking one.
Clinton totaled 17 hits in the game. Taylor, Shiftlet, Johnson, and Maddi Wood all rapped multiple hits.
The Red Devils played errorless ball.
Clinton won its first Saturday game when a Whitmire error allowed the Red Devils to edge the Wolverines, 14-13.
Wood drove in five runs and went 3-for-4. Two of the hits were homers.
The Red Devils’ 15-hit performance included multiple hits by Ashley Shiftlet, Mac Taylor, Wood, and Anna Grace Cross.
On Friday, Clinton opened the invitational with a 10-7 victory over Spartanburg.
The Red Devils started fast with three runs in the first inning and four in the second.
Shiftlet led the Devils by going 3-for-3 at the plate.
