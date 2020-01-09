The Clinton Family YMCA is offering open registration for Youth Baseball and Girls’ Softball for numerous playing divisions through the February 11 deadline.
The YMCA will offer co-ed instructional leagues for ages 3-4 and 5-6, respectively. Wee-ball is for ages 3-4 and will hit off a tee and have adult coaches on the field of play for instructional purposes. Ages 5-6 will be T-ball with a coach throwing three pitches to the batter and then revert back to the tee after three thrown pitches, if necessary. Ages 7-8 is called AA/Coach Pitch League with an adult pitcher throwing pitches to the batter with a 5-pitch limit. Ten players will play defensively and all batters will bat in each rotation. Ages 9-10 is called Dixie Minors and will play regulation baseball on a modified baseball diamond and modified rules pertaining to stealing, etc. Ages 11 – 12 will play in the Dixie Youth ‘O’ Zone league for the fifth consecutive year. ‘O’ Zone is on a modified diamond but plays regulation baseball and players can play off base and advance at their own risk.
The Y is offering Dixie Softball for the second year. Dixie Softball is a sanctioned franchise with regular-season and post-season play for girls’ softball. Tentatively, age groups will be Dixie Darlings for 7-8 year olds, Dixie Angels for 9-10 year olds and Dixie Ponytails for 11-12 year olds.
The youth baseball and softball registration deadline is Tuesday, February 11. After registration, baseball ages 9-10 and 11-12 must go through an on-field skills evaluation and then will be placed on evenly balanced teams through a detailed coach’s selection process. Younger age groups of Wee-ball (3-4), T-ball (5-6) and AA League (7-8), as well as all Girls’ Dixie Softball teams, will have a league fall-out on Tuesday, February 18 for team assignment and to receive practice and game assignments.
All players will receive full uniforms, including baseball jerseys and caps. The age cutoff is May 1, 2020, for baseball and August 1, 2020 for Dixie Softball. (As an example, if a child is 10 years of age but turns 11 before May 1 he/she is considered 11 years of age and must play in the proper age group.) All league games will be played at the YMCA complex again this year, on 100 YMCA Drive, and no games will be scheduled during the Laurens County School District 56 Spring Break of April 6=10.
Registration is $50 for YMCA members while non-member registration is $65. A $10 discount will be provided for each additional child in the same family, and financial assistance is available to families, as well.
Registration is being taken daily from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays at the YMCA reception desk on 100 YMCA Drive. For additional details or information, call the Clinton YMCA at 833-1555.
