Is it better to have led and lost than never to have led at all?
Maybe.
In a 3-game series against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels that opened Presbyterian College’s baseball season, the Blue Hose could not hold a lead.
EKU (3-0) finished off a sweep of PC (0-3) on Sunday with a 10-4 victory. In truth, the Blue Hose never led. The score was tied when the Colonels put up a 5-run third inning after coming from behind on Friday and Saturday. The finale was shortened to seven innings due to darkness.
Charles Ludwick, the Eastern Kentucky first baseman drove in three runs without benefit of a hit. Twice he drove in runs in spite of reaching base on errors – the Blue Hose made five of them – and the third was on a sacrifice fly. Logan Thomason had three singles and two RBI.
Graham Mitchell led Presbyterian with a single and a double in four at-bats. with two hits including a double.
Jake Lewis was the winning pitcher, allowing an earned run in four innings. Presbyterian’s starter, Jake Rice, took the loss.
The Colonels won the first two games, 10-9 and 6-4, respectively, coming from behind in both contests.
Freshman Kyle Merkle, in the sixth inning, connected on his first career home run over the right-centerfield fence for PC.
The Blue Hose hit the road for the first time with a Wednesday afternoon matchup against South Carolina set for 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.