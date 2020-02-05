Two points came across clearly when the Laurens County Capital Sales Tax Commission met on Tuesday at the Chamber of Commerce.
No projects are likely if the referendum establishing such a tax, 1 percent, is enacted by the voters on November 3. Part of the commission’s mission is to prepare the voters for the decision they must make. Its six members must represent the matter in their respective areas of the county.
The second point is that the commission must use its judgment and review applications so that the voters know what projects for which – and for that matter, against which – they are voting. The commission is meeting every two weeks. The next one is on Tuesday, February 18, at 5:30 p.m.
The intention, as expressed by commission chairman Walter Hughes III, is to give applicants, at a rate of two or three per meeting, to make their cases.
“It’s not our role to advertise the tax,” Hughes said, “but to increase its exposure before the public.”
County attorney Sandy Cruickshanks and administrator Jon Caime were on hand for legal clarification and information.
While November 3 is nearly nine months away, the commission’s task is a matter of some urgency. Citizens and organizations have until April 28 to get their applications in, and the commission must make its conclusion of what we can be done and what cannot by August 15.
The application is a detailed document, stipulating locations, designs and costs to comply with state requirements. The regulations are in place to ensure that the voters know specifically what they are voting for or against.
“It’s true that we are proposing to add a tax,” commissioner Bobby Smith said, “but from my perspective it is an investment in Laurens County’s future.”
Two groups -- the Laurens County Library, represented by director Ann Szypulski, and the Airport Commission, represented by Rick Snipes and Sammy Wham – were on hand at Tuesday’s meeting.
The urgency of the April 28 deadline is evidenced by Clinton’s need to build a new library to replace the one in a Jacobs Highway shopping center that has been considered temporary for almost 15 years.
The county library is a partner with the City of Clinton, and the parties are in agreement on shares of funding, utilities and location. What is undecided is where that location is, how much it will cost and what it will look like. City Council has decided against pursuing a model presented in October for a West Main Street location near the railroad tracks and built around the modernized look and feel of old warehouses now situated there.
In order to pass muster with the commission, Clinton and library officials must get all such details resolved. Law requires that they must submit sound, comprehensive plans for the commission to consider.
Another point advanced at the meeting was the substantiated estimate that about 40 percent of a 1-cent sales tax addition will be paid by outsiders visiting and traveling through the county, whether by shopping, visiting acquaintances or attending events within the county.
