FARMVILLE, Va. – Three times since Presbyterian joined NCAA Division I in 2008-09, a women’s basketball player scored 30 points. Jade Compton became the first to score 32.
Compton set the D1 record – and pulled down 10 rebounds – as the Blue Hose defeated Longwood, 82-77, in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Kyle McMakin sank six 3-pointers and led the Lancers with 36 points.
For Presbyterian (8-14, 4-9 Big South), Trinity Johnson 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
After trailing for nearly the entire game, Longwood scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including eight from McMakin, to take a 64-61 lead with 32 seconds remaining. As she did all day, Compton stepped up for PC with a big three to tie the game, 64-64, with 23 seconds left to play and force overtime.
Presbyterian scored the first nine points of overtime, with seven coming on free throws, to take a 73-64 lead with 2:57 to play in the extra period. After trading baskets, PC led by as many as 11 points, 79-68, with just 43 seconds remaining. Longwood (10-11, 6-6) refused to go away quietly, sinking three 3-pointers in 22 seconds to cut the lead back to just three, 80-77, with 16 seconds left. McMakin sank two of the treys. With the Lancers forced to continue fouling, the Blue Hose added late free throws from Johnson and Kacie Hall.
PC’s previous 30-point scorers had been Cortney Storey, Hall and Johnson.
It was PC's first overtime win since a 72-63 win vs. UNC Asheville on February 27, 2018.
Presbyterian returns home to host UNC Asheville on Tuesday, February 11, at 6 p.m. in the first of three straight games at home.
