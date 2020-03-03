On Saturday night at Clinton’s First Presbyterian Church Christian Life Center, the Coach Bobby Brock Legacy Group held its annual banquet to assist the future of Clinton High School boys’ basketball.
Columbus Copeland, who founded the group nine years ago, was this year’s honoree. Brock is the longtime former head coach at CHS. He was joined by many former players as well as current head coach Eddie Romines.
The Legacy Group was formed to provide scholarships to summer camp to current District 56 boys’ basketball players and recognize players from the past who have made a contribution to Clinton High boys’ basketball.
Prior-year recipients have attended camp at the University of Kentucky, University of Georgia, Clemson University and, for the past two years, the group assisted in sending the entire CHS boys’ basketball team to summer basketball camp.
