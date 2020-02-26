It will take about $31 million to have the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and the County Emergency Management Service, and auxiliary departments, in new quarters, the Laurens County Council was told Tuesday.
Studies came back from the company commissioned by the county to study both potentially new buildings -- Stewart Cooper Newell, founded in 1971 -- with specific price tags and space requirements for the buildings. The firm has designed about 400 buildings of this type.
The costs do not include land acquisition and grading, and equipment-furniture.
The council for several years has wanted to move EMS out of the building that serves as its headquarters, on the Hwy. 76 by-pass in Laurens.
More recently, the council has been under pressure to move the Sheriff’s Office from its building -- including “the old jail” -- in downtown Laurens.
The county has land in the Professional Park, between Laurens and Clinton, behind the Laurens County Hospital, but it might want to hold on to this property to market for future doctors’ offices and/or social services buildings.
Ken Newell and Jim Stumbo of the design firm led the council members through an analysis of both buildings. One: an EMS building also to house E911 Communications, Emergency Management and the County Fire Service, at a price tag of $12.5-$15.4 million. Two: a Law Enforcement Complex to house Sheriff, secured Evidence Storage and the Coroner, at a price tag of $13-$16 million (variables are construction costs after bidding).
There are special design elements required in the LEC because it is classified in the “essential facilities” category for construction. Newell and Stumbo showed facilities designed by the firm in Sumter and Florence. Costs are projected at $350 to $400 per square foot; construction is considered 80% of the total cost, the council was told.
Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said he might assign the matter to the Public Safety Committee, or convene council as a “Committee of the Whole” to study the potential construction projects.
In other business, Team Ecology volunteers and sponsors were presented a prestigious state award, the South Carolina Department of Health & Environmental Control Community Star Award in the Collaborative Partnership category.
Council approved an ordinance that will allow the county to recoup money damages from loggers and other truckers who damage county roads. The ordinance was crafted with the assistance of the state’s loggers and timber industry associations.
Council approved the purchase of a used fire truck, after visual inspection, for the Cross Hill department from insurance proceeds.
A second animal control officer/shelter attendant was approved for the Laurens County Animal Control. Its director, Geoff Brown, said there is one office attendant there now, and that is a safety hazard for that employee and the department, a division of Laurens County Public Works.
Council approved an RV Park Ordinance (revised) as recommended by the County Planning Commission. An amendment was adopted expanding a 20-foot buffer to a 50-foot buffer. Michael Hobby, a recreation vehicles park owner, said the amendment was unnecessary and arbitrary; it “undoes” three months of work on this ordinance at the planning level, he said. The matter requires two more readings and a public hearing.
Council Chairman Pitts and Vice-chairman Joe Wood voted “no” to the amendment (it passed 3-2), but “yes” to the overall ordinance (it passed 5-0, council members Diane Anderson and Garrett McDaniel were absent).
Council agreed to expand the Abbeville Multi-County Industrial Park Ordinance (Laurens County gets 1 percent of the revenues generated in the park), to allow for Duke Energy Renewables to locate a site there.
Council spent 25 minutes in a closed session to discuss Employment Matters -- human resources director and veterans affairs officer -- and took no votes later in open session.
