The Laurens County Legislative Delegation has submitted its recommendation to Gov. Henry McMaster that Vickie Cheek be named Coroner.
The delegation, chaired by Rep. Mark Willis, expressed sympathy to the family of Mr. Nick Nichols. Mr. Nichols served Laurens County for many decades in the office of Coroner.
Representative Willis stated “Mr. Nichols’ dedication went beyond reproach. He touched many lives and we will always be grateful for his service.”
Ms. Cheek served alongside of Nichols for 18 years, most recently as Chief Deputy Coroner.
According to Rep. Willis, Cheek has 100 percent support of each delegation member.
“Vickie has the experience, knowledge and compassionate heart to serve out the term as Coroner.”
The final decision belongs to Governor McMaster. The process is not normally a lengthy one, but due to the Christmas holidays, the formal appointment may take a bit longer.
