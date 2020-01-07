The Laurens County Legislative Delegation – consisting of Sen. Danny Verdin and Reps. Stewart Jones, Mark Willis and Doug Gilliam – his hosting a public meeting on Thursday at the Historic Courthouse, 200 West Public Square, Laurens, beginning at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held to discuss the Veterans Affairs Officer position, which will be vacant due to the future retirement of current VA Officer Cary Bolt.
A Public Comment period will be held. Participants must sign up within 30 minutes (5:30 p.m.) of the meeting, with comments limited to three minutes.
For questions, please contact Rep. Willis, delegation chairman, at 864-230-0135.
