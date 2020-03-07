Laurens County is in the process of working with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, along with the Center for Disease Control’s guidance to continuously update the County’s Continuity of Operations Plan. The plan was last used in 2018 when several cases of West Nile Virus were discovered in several dead birds through various parts of the county.
Laurens County Emergency Management has been and will continue to plan and to provide updated information to the schools, industries, local government, public agencies and the general public.
County officials want to educate the public and talk about preparation, but more importantly, prevention. Follow the preventive guidelines from the CDC and DHEC:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Public Health officials at the CDC and DHEC continue to monitor a rapidly emerging outbreak of a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) first identified in the city of Wuhan, China. Cases have been confirmed in other countries, including the United States.
At this time DHEC has announced it is investigating two possible cases of the COVID-19. The presumptive positive cases are not linked. One case is located in Kershaw County and the other in Charleston County.
If you have any questions about Coronavirus - COVID-19, call the DHEC Care Line at
1-855-472-3432.Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
