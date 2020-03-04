No confirmed cases of the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in South Carolina, but S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday that 49 residents have been tested and 13 are being monitored for the virus.
Dr. David O’Shields, Superintendent of District 56 schools, said he regularly contacts DHEC and checks the Center of Disease Control’s website. His daughter Katie is an epidemiologist in Columbia.
Officials throughout Laurens County are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus with a wary eye. The worldwide pandemic has not yet officially reached the state, but cases have been diagnosed in Georgia, North Carolina and Florida.
“The state has a very robust emergency response team, including health emergencies,” said Laurens County Administrator Jon Caime on Monday. “I have not yet heard anything from the state.”
The county Public Works Director, Dale Satterfield, said, “We are looking at placing hand sanitizing stations at the public entrances to the county offices and encourage use through signage. This would be in response to the spread of flu, as well. We will continue to monitor and plan as required.”
