For the first time in three years, the Laurens County Audit has no “findings.”
A finding is something the independent auditors advise local officials to do to comply with standard auditing practices, which can change, year to year. All findings from the past have been satisfied, the auditing firm Grant Davis, Mauldin and Jenkins advised the Laurens County Council Tuesday night.
The firm issued an “unmodified opinion (clean audit)” for fiscal year 2019. County Administrator Jon Caime credited County Finance Director Lisa Kirk and Treasurer Cindy Burke with attaining the distinction of no “findings.” The audit shows Laurens County will end the fiscal year with an additional $1.9M in surplus money, bringing the county fund balance to $9.6 million, or about 4-1/2 months of operating capital in case property tax collections are interrupted.
The county expended $23.6M in the last fiscal year.
In other business at the Jan. 14 regular meeting, council heard from Walter Hughes III, chairman of the Initiative Sales Tax Commission. The board’s next meeting will be Jan. 21, 5 p.m., at the Chamber of Commerce, as the 7-member board works to develop a ballot question for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election. Voters will be asked to vote pro or con on adding a 1-cent additional sales tax to pay for buildings and capital equipment; no money can be used for salaries.
Council heard a report on the Johnson Detention Center from Administrator Don Evans, of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts asked for an update on the situation where an inmate died recently in custody; County Attorney Sandy Cruickshanks vetoed that update. SLED is investigating.
The jail is averaging 230 inmates per day with a 350 maximum and 272 beds.
Representatives of Davis & Floyd, engineers, presented a bridges inventory study. It will cost an estimated $10 million to replace and/or repair all of Laurens County’s deficient bridges. Most are in the northern, Fountain Inn area, the council was told.
Council allowed a shift in the hours for three Fire Service positions it is seeking to fill. The county is having trouble filling these positions as part-time; the shift allows full-time employment and eligibility for overtime (an estimated $15,000 expense). Council also authorized a pay increase, to $30-per-hour, for a Fire Service mechanic; again, the county is having difficulty filling this position as part-time after mechanic Jimmy Graddick’s retirement.
Council agreed on a 6-1 vote with member Garrett McDaniel’s suggestion that county administration and the planning commission examine limited zoning.
Council Vice-Chairman Joe Wood voted “no.” He said “once the newspapers get through with it,” the proposal will be for full-county zoning. McDaniel said that is not at all what he’s asking for.
“It’s a new vision for Laurens County,” he said. “We’ve had complaints about noise and smells. This is a simple solution (allowing people in fire districts or special purpose tax districts to vote to enact a zoning ordinance). A report will be forthcoming on the plan’s feasibility.
The next Laurens County Council meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers, historic courthouse in downtown Laurens. There is a time for public comments; a sign-in sheet and rules are at the podium prior to the meeting’s starting time.
