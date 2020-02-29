Clinton High boys’ soccer traveled to River Bluff High School to take on Ridge View in the first round of the Capital City Cup – one of the biggest soccer tournaments in South Carolina. The Blazers edged the Red Devils, 2-1.
The Blazers struck first about 15 minutes into the game, getting a head on a high cross and putting the ball into the net. A few minutes later, Red Devil midfielder Luke Mann lined up a free kick about 35 yards from the goal and blasted a dipping arc past the Blazer keeper to knot the game at 1-1. This score held for the remainder of the half, with the Devil defense holding strong and Clinton keeper Cooper Scaccia making multiple crucial saves.
The dam broke in the second half and Ridge View got behind the Clinton defense for the go-ahead goal. The Devils had several breakaway opportunities but failed to convert on any of them. It was a fast-paced affair.
Laurens’ C Team defeated Dixie, 10-5, in baseball behind strong pitching from Nick Fowler and Seth Hill. Edwards, Pulley and Trevino all had one hit each.
Clinton High’s C Team opened on Friday with a 9-1 victory over Greenwood. Zane McLendon allowed only one hit in 3-2/3 innings on the mound and struck out four. Young, Ashley and Satterfield each collected a pair of hits. Glenn, Ashley and Satterfield each drove in two runs.
Clinton varsity baseball is playing in the Peach Ridge Invitational in Johnston. The host school, Strom Thurmond, defeated the Red Devils, 11-2, in their opening game, and Spring Valley prevailed, 9-2, in the second game on Saturday.
The Red Devils take on Saluda on Wednesday.
Clinton High football standout Jacob Hall has signed to continue his career at Erskine College, which will field a team for the first time in more than half a century in the fall. The Flying Fleet will visit Clinton to play Presbyterian on October 24.
The LDHS Annual Raider Baseball Alumni Gameis open to varsity players from 1980-2017. It’s a 2-day event Friday, April 3, and Saturday, April 4, for fun, fellowship and baseball.
Registration forms can be found online by clicking Alumni Baseball Game or by contacting Coach Tori Patterson at kjpatterson@laurens55.org. The registration fee is $35 and includes a shirt and hat. The deadline to register is Monday, March 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.