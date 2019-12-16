Blair Quarles led a balanced Laurens Academy scoring attack on Friday night in a 35-21 basketball victory over Cambridge Academy.
Quarles went 6-for-14 from the floor, scoring 12 points. Reagan Williamson scored nine points, but hit only 2-of-17 field goals, both 3-pointers, and 3-of-7 free throws.
Olivia Huck and Payton Breen each scored five points, and Rylee Ballard added four.
A third quarter in which the Crusaders outscored the Cougars, 9-2, made most of the difference, although LA (7-2, 1-0 Region 2) outscored Cambridge by a narrow margin in the other three quarters.
Lindsey Lee led the Cougars with nine points. She scored three of her team’s six field goals.
The Crusaders also won the boys’ game by a score of 47-25, led by Thomas Lowry with 10 points and Diamonte Grant and Caio Rita, each with nine.
Sunny Li added seven points, Colton McGee five, Luke Kerber four and Andrew Codington three.
It was not a good shooting night for LA, which hit only 11 of 25 free-throw tries and 15 of 52 from the floor.
The Crusaders led 12-0 after a quarter and 31-2 at halftime.
Middle School Basketball – Girls
Clinton 30, Sanders 14 – The Yellow Jackets went scoreless in the first and fourth quarters. In between, they edged the Wildcats, 14-13.
Middle School Basketball – Boys
Clinton 35, Sanders 26 – The Wildcats broke open a tight game by outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 13-4, in the fourth quarter.
