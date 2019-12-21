Led by Tinique Austin’s 11 points, Clinton (8-3) traveled across state lines to win its appearance in the She Got Game Classic, held at Charlotte, N.C.’s Olympic High School, on Saturday.
The Red Devils defeated Durham Academy, 34-21.
De’Shanti Watts added nine points, Taneal Evans five, Grayson Taylor four, Payton Price-Walker three and Serenity Baker two.
Claire Middleton led the Cavaliers with eight points.
Head coach John Gardner called it “a hardfought defensive game.”
Meanwhile, in Newberry, Laurens Academy (9-3) was running relatively footloose and fancy free as its teams won in romps over Shannon Forest (girls) and Piedmont Christian (boys).
Blair Quarles (20) and Olivia Huck combined for 34 points as LA won over Shannon Forest, also the Crusaders, 47-18. Quarles canned eight of her 21 field-goal tries, and Huck hit four of her 11. S.G Natiello added four points, Reagan Williamson three, and three others – Rylee Ballard, Elissa Hucks and Payton Breen – had two.
Megan Rice scored 10 of Shannon Forest’s 18 points.
The scoring leaders in the boys’ game also scored 20 (Caio Rita) and 14 (Thomas Lowry) points, respectively, in Laurens Academy’s 60-32 conquest of the Lions.
Rita hit 9-of-14 from the field and 2-of-3 at the foul line. Lowry hit 5-of-11 and both his free throws.
Diamonte Grant score 11 points, hitting 3-of-8 field goals and 4-of-6 free throws.
The Crusaders (5-8) led 31-16 at halftime.
Andrew Codington scored six points, Clarence Bertoli four, Colton McGee three and Hunter Mullinax two.
Jonah Spate led Piedmont Christian (1-7) with 16 points, followed by Milaan Raj with 10.
