A motorcyclist was killed at about 7:35 p.m. on Sunday three miles east of Laurens on S.C. 49.
Kevin Bruce McClain, 54, of Donalds, was operating a 2018 Harley Davidson and collided with a 2003 Honda SUV, driven by an 18-year-old from Clinton, that was turning left on Curry Road.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.
The cause of death was multiple blunt-force trauma, according to Laurens County Coroner Vickie Cheek.
The driver of the Honda, who was seatbelted, was uninjured.
The accident remains under investigation, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol, and this report will be updated when further details are released.
