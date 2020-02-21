It is tempting to suggest that an inability to hit free throws will be the Clinton High girls’ basketball team’s undoing, but not as long as the Red Devils can virtually eliminate the opponent’s ability to score at all.
Both gangs couldn’t shoot straight in Clinton’s 34-28 victory over Pendleton in Round 2 of the Class 3A playoffs on Friday at CHS. Next up, in the upper-state semifinals, Clinton will host either Keenan or Chapman, set to play on Saturday.
The Red Devils doubled the Bulldogs in rebounding (44-22) and took 19 more shots (48-29). Even though Clinton only hit a quarter of them (12), its defense smothered Pendleton (15-11), which hit 6-of-29 (.207). The Bulldogs never hit one at all in the first half, when all six of their points were free throws.
The free-throw comparison wasn’t so sanguine. Pendleton tried 17 and hit 14 (.824). Clinton tried 27 and hit eight (.296). It would not have been inconceivable to hear that they took them with their eyes closed.
At one point in the second quarter, Clinton (22-4) had outrebounded Pendleton, 20-4.
“Our defense made the difference,” Red Devils head coach John Gardner said. “We’ve been really good all year rebounding, and it was good to see others pick it up without one of our best rebounders playing.”
Payton Price-Walker remains sidelined with a concussion she suffered on February 11.
De’Shanti Watts led the Red Devils with 12 points in spite of hitting 2-of-11 free throws. Only four others – Tinique Austin (8), Taneal Evans (7), Dana Kinard (4) and Grayson Taylor (3) – scored.
Karsen Cheek also scored 12 points but for Pendleton. Somarian Webb (9) and Sara Leinonen (7) were the only players to join her in the Bulldogs’ column of scorers.
After Clinton led 10-1 after a quarter and 19-6 at halftime, the Bulldogs did, in fact, make a run, outscoring the Red Devils 11-6 in the third quarter. Clinton lost only two of its 8-point lead in the final period, though the Bulldogs were within five points with over three minutes to play. In the fourth quarter, Clinton took 16 free throws and hit only two.
“Before the game even started, I told them, ‘It’s not going to be pretty.’ ‘It’s probably going to come down to the fourth quarter.’ ‘Don’t get too high if we’re up by 10 or low if we’re down by 10.’ These were two pretty evenly matched teams that were going to battle. It came down to the fourth quarter, and we made a couple more plays than they did,” Gardner said.
The Clinton defense would simply not stand for a Pendleton comeback.
To the Bulldogs, the Red Devil defense was offensive, not to mention stern, stifling, sticky and stiff.
