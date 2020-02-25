How a month changes everything. Especially when it’s tax-collection month.
The District 56 revenues were $1.18 million less than expenditures at this time last month. The “financial snap-shot (Feb. 19)” shows revenues in excess of expenditures by $2.5 million. But the district can’t expect another “big payday” – these revenues are almost all the monies due to District 56 from the Laurens County government.
“As I’ve said before, this is the reason for the fund balance,” Finance Director Lynn Lawson told the District 56 Board of Trustees, meeting Monday at Joanna Woodson Elementary School. State aid comes in regularly throughout the year; federal aid is for specific projects. But county money comes in nearly a lump sum, after taxpayers pony up what the county government says is their fair share, based on school districts’ budgets.
Local taxes total $4 million (budgeted), and now District 56 has received 61 percent of that local revenue amount.
Lawson also reported that revisions are being made to the district’s procurement policy. Based on Gov. Henry McMaster’s action, procurements statewide are being changed in the “small purchases” category.
“Our code aligns to the state code and spending threholds,” Lawson said.
It used to be, if a purchase was $2,500 or less, the person making the purchase with public money could decide if the price was “fair and reasonable.” That’s been raised to $10,000. The new “small purchases” criteria runs out at $100,000 (some competitiveness required). After $100,000, there has to be a more thorough bidding, vetting and approval process.
In its presentation, Joanna Woodson showed the school board Letter Land, the Sensory Path, and ACELLUS lab (math and computer coding). The school now has a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Club that meets Wednesday mornings. The board was shown a video of the Panjammers, a steel drum band for fourth and fifth graders at Clinton Elementary School, performing at last weekend’s state school boards’ association annual meeting. After a “get-started” Caribbean islands concert, the school board members gave the ’Jammers a standing ovation; four D56 board members attended the conference.
Superintendent Dr. David O’Shield introduced the board to Cognia, the new name for accreditation. Advance planning for the accreditation visit, likely in Fall 2020, has begun, and teachers-parents surveys have been done. The district is working on a STEM instruction path that goes seamlessly from elementary schools to middle school to high school, O’Shields said.
He also reported on district staff attendance at the GEAR-UP conference, and the board was told the process of reviewing state-compliant textbooks has begun among teachers, staff and parents.
The board also agreed to grant 12 people administrative contracts for 2020-21.
Upcoming in D56:
Today (Feb. 25), Math Night at Eastside Elementary, 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, Father-Daughter Dance at Clinton High School, 4-6 p.m.
March 2-6, all schools, National School Breakfast Week
March 2-6, at Broad St. United Methodist Church, Clinton, YMCA Prayer Breakfasts
March 6, Clinton High and Clinton Middle Schools’ Academic Challenge teams in state competition, Lander University
March 19, Joanna Woodson breakfast for new 5K parents and students, 8 a.m.; and M.S. Bailey Child Development Center, hot dog supper, 4:30-6 p.m.
