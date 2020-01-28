District 56 is ending the fiscal year with $7 million in its savings account, also known as the general fund fund-balance. Financial planners advise keeping this fund at a healthy level in case, by a natural or man-made disaster, there is a disruption in revenues.
Property and vehicle taxes on the county level, and state assistance, are the district’s primary funding sources. District 56 manages $68 million in assets, the independent audit states. The audit was presented by Matt Phillips, of McKinley, Cooper & Co., LLC, and District Finance Director Lynn Lawson pointed out the general fund fund-balance number.
“We are very conservative budgeting revenues and expenses,” Lawson said. “This was a very good report.”
The report was part of Monday night’s District 56 Board of Trustees meeting at Clinton High School.
A storm that ripped through Clinton earlier this month damaged a batting cage, a canopy atop the press box at Wilder Stadium and a fence at the high school baseball field. No major damage was sustained by the district’s buildings, according to Operations Director Dr. David Pitts; all damage is covered by insurance.
With state money, Pitts said, the district is able to replace door locks to enhance students’ security and have a certified School Resource Officer in all schools. “We will spend all that money,” Pitts said. “We will send none back to the state.”
The board was agreeable to a suggestion by Clinton High Athletics Director Louie Alexander to add wrestling and competitive cheerleading to the Red Devil sports program. It would require an additional $50,000 ($25,000 for each program) for coaches’ stipends and equipment. Mats and gear are about all that’s required for wrestling, Alexander said, adding that competitive cheer is “very expensive.” He said participants and coaches are willing to conduct fund-raisers for the balance of what the program needs to operate.
The CHS game-day cheerleaders placed second in a recent AAA competitive cheer event, and last year, placed third in a combined AAA-AA event. Alexander said both programs “will benefit our school tremendously”; his proposal elevates the stipend for a competitive cheer coach to the level of an assistant football coach.
The matter will be re-considered at budget time.
The board heard an update on the Employability Credentials program. Special needs students learn business skills through the Devilish Delites and Devilish Designs programs – selling snacks to teachers during their planning periods, and designing gift items such as water bottles, jewelry and T-shirts. It won Clinton High School a statewide award during a recent employability conference in Greenville.
“These students love unconditionally. They bring joy,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said. “We are honored that you are students at Clinton High School.”
The district’s curriculum and instruction department had the best response ever to Kindergarten advanced registration, the board was told. Last Saturday, 4K and 5K students’ parents could enroll their children during an event in the Clinton High School gym. There were 51 children enrolled in 4K, along with 20 already enrolled, making a count of 71 students pre-enrolled for this program. 5K students coming up from 4K are already enrolled, but the 5K program experienced a 25 new students enrolled number based on Saturday’s event.
The board also agreed to add Math Essentials and English Essentials courses for the nine D56 students enrolled in District 55’s alternative program, and Real Life 101 course elective offering for 11th and 12th grade students at Clinton High School. The offerings will not require D56 to hire additional teachers. These are among the Local Board Approved Courses (not on the state’s required courses list) that a district can choose to offer its students.
The next D56 Board meeting will be Monday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., in the media center at Joanna Woodson Elementary School. The board meets the fourth Monday of the month, most often in the Clinton High School auditorium. The board meetings are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.