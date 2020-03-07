After a hard-fought game on both sides, the Clinton varsity boys’ home opener played out to a heartbreaking 2–1 defeat at the hands of the Dixie Hornets at Wilder Stadium on Friday night.
The Red Devils started quickly, but could not capitalize on their opportunities until halfway through the first half, when midfielder Patrick Nelson found the back of the net on a shot from outside the box, on an assist by Wyatt McWatters. The score remained 1–0 through the first part of the second half, when the Hornets broke through with a goal to tie the game.
Despite their efforts, the Devils could not retake the lead, and Dixie capitalized on this with just four minutes to play. The Hornets took the lead with a free kick to the bottom right corner; the Devils did not have the time to respond and the game ended in favor of the Hornets.
The Red Devils are back in action at Wilder Stadium on Monday evening against the Chapman Panthers. The JV boys will kick off at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity boys to follow at 7.
Meanwhile, Laurens traveled to Ninety Six and blanked the Wildcats, 9-0, scoring six goals in the first half and three in the second.
Jesus Esparza-Carrizales scored four goals and added three assists, while Bryan Diaz was credited with three goals and two assists. Hadden Martin scored once, as did Jered Davis, Oswaldo Hernandez-Martin and Ricardo Hernandez-Martin each had assists.
Kali Luiz scored both goals as the LDHS girls defeated Ninety Six by a score of 2-1 on Friday.
