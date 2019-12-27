CHAPIN – The Clinton Red Devil’s boys’ basketball team left its second game in the Claw Classic with a serious case of the blues.
Devano Wilson scored 20 points to lead Dreher – Blue Devils, no less – to a 67-32 victory over Clinton (1-9) in the tournament hosted by Chapin High School.
Pelion provides the opposition as the Red Devils play their final game in the tourney on Saturday afternoon at 3.
The Blue Devils, who also got 14 points from Devano Sheppard and 10 from Quincy Eaddy, rained down 3-pointers on Clinton, hitting seven of them. Dreher scored twice as many total field goals (24-12) as the Red Devils.
Clinton put no players in double figures, but Jadden Copeland scored nine points and Jalen Ruff added eight. The Red Devils hit only 6-of-17 from the free-throw line, which was the only area of concern for Dreher, which hit 12-of-25.
Wilson Wages scored four points for the Red Devils, who got three from Wil Stewart; two each from Austin Copeland, Danny Kinard and Justin Copeland; and one from Ty Shelton and Konnor Richardson.
