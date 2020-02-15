Eastern Kentucky, with single runs in the eighth and ninth, earned a 6-4 baseball victory over Presbyterian on Saturday afternoon. The Colonels captured a victory in the season-opening 3-game series for the second time in as many days.
EKU (2-0) will go for a sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. at PC Baseball Complex.
Christian Lucio, the Colonels third baseman, homered, and Lucio, Chance Bodine and Michael Brewere each drove in a pair.
Jimmy Marcelli led the Blue Hose offense with a pair of hits and an RBI. Zacchaeus Rasberry was only 1-for-5 but stole his second base in as many games.
Reagan Fowler pitched the first six innings before yielding to Alex Flood, who walked the only two batters he faced, and Austin Paradis, who took the loss.
Darren Williams, the last of five Eastern Kentucky hurlers, won thanks to 2-1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Six Blue Hose had hits, but five of them only had one each.
Lucio’s homer staked the Colonels to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. EKU outhit Presbyterian (0-2) 9-7
