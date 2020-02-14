Presbyterian went to the ninth inning with a 9-4 lead in its baseball opener against Eastern Kentucky on Friday.
It wasn’t enough.
The Colonels scored six times in the top of the ninth to edge the Blue Hose, 10-9, at PC Baseball Complex.
Senior Eric Miles racked up eight strikeouts on the mound over seven innings, but Clark Dearman took the loss in relief, issuing three walks. Grayson Stoneking gave up five runs in front of him, though only two were earned, in an inning and a third.
Miles also allowed eight hits and four earned runs.
Daniel Harris IV, the Eastern Kentucky second baseman, walked to bring in the winning run, Charles Ludwick. A.J. Lewis drove in four runs for the Colonels.
At the plate, PC freshman Landon Shaw connected on a 3-run home run in the second inning. David Sweat and Jimmy Marcelli collected two hits apiece.
After spotting EKU a 2-0 lead, Shaw’s blast put the Blue Hose ahead.
Game 2 of the 3-game series is scheduled to get underway on Saturday at 2 p.m.
