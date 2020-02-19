COLUMBIA – South Carolina scored nine runs in the first three innings en route to a 14-3 baseball victory over Presbyterian on Wednesday at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks’ shortstop, George Callil, collected three hits in four trips to the plate and scored thrice. Left fielder Noah Campbell drove in four, and one of his two hits was a triple.
But PC’s Kyle Merkle hit the game’s only home run, his second of the season, in the fifth inning.
Thomas Farr (1-0) was the winning pitcher. Grayson Stoneking (0-2) took the loss.
South Carolina (4-0) opened the scoring in the first with a pair of runs via an RBI groundout and a 2-out RBI single. The hosts added four runs in the second and three in the third.
A 4-run fifth gave the Gamecocks a 13-2 edge.
Landon Shaw singled in a run for Presbyterian (0-4) in the sixth. The shortstop committed two of the Blue Hose’ four errors, however.
Stoneking, the PC starters, allowed nine runs, only five earned, and nine hits, in three rocky frames on the hill.
The Blue Hose head to Harley Park in Spartanburg, beginning on Friday afternoon against Brown at noon. PC will be at Harley Park on Friday and Saturday before playing Sunday at Russell C. King Field.
