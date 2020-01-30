Much of the Presbyterian College student body and a healthy chunk of the local citizenry turned out Thursday night to see what national TV looked like in Templeton Center.
It was quite a show but one that would’ve been more palatable to most of them had not a USC Upstate player named Everette Hammond put up a frantic 3-pointer that hit its target at the buzzer, giving the Spartans a 77-74 victory over the Blue Hose.
The PC braintrust made a slick move once they discovered the ESPU cameras would be pointed across the court to the side normally populated by fans of the visiting team and PC fans who are no longer seeking degrees. Students were herded into the seats behind the season-ticket holders, thus conjuring up the appearance of a packed house for the cameras.
It was the biggest home crowd of the year – and by far the loudest – but in reality, the place was only about half full. The presence of cable TV filled the parking lots close to an hour early, and “the ESPN Family of Channels” got a fine, dramatic game. It should be noted that all Blue Hose home games are available on ESPN+, but streaming for a fee isn’t national cable/satellite, and most of the fans opted for being there.
The difference was the Hammond three, but it didn’t help that Presbyterian (8-14, 5-4 Big South) committed 15 turnovers and USC Upstate (9-13, 4-5) hit 29-of-49 field goals (.592) and half its 3-pointers (9-18).
A bit of fate prevented the game from going into overtime. PC was called for basket interference. If the ball had not sat frozen atop the rim, and whistles blown, stopping the clock with 2.1 seconds showing, and had not the referees reviewed the video and decided there were rightly 4.1 seconds remaining, the winning shot would have never been taken and the game would have continued.
But ands and buts are not candy and nuts.
The Blue Hose, who won their first four Big South games, have since dropped four out of five.
Tommy Bruner scored 28 points, and Hammond added 21 to lead USCU. They were a combined 18-of-29 from the field; the rest of the Spartans were 11-of-20.
Hightower led the Blue Hose with 19 points, and Michael Isler added 17. Chris Martin scored 12. PC outrebounded USCU, 36-20, and hit six more free throws. Upstate hit three more 3-pointers.
All of which added up to the splendid game it was.
“We’ve got a young team,” PC head coach Quinton Ferrell said. “A lot of what determines how we play is execution on offense and defense. We were fortunate to win some (conference) games early, but we just turn the ball over way too much. We’re the worst team in the league in turnover margin. On the other hand, we’re one of the most efficient teams in the league in terms of field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage. If we could cut down on our turnovers, I think we’d have a couple more league wins right now.”
A year ago, USC Upstate won six games. Now the Spartans have three more wins with nine still left to play.
“When we weren’t turning the ball over, we were scoring,” said head coach Dave Dickerson. “Our defense came alive in the second half. … and Everette (Hammond) and Tommy (Bruner) took over.”
