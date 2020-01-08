Nylah Young scored 21 points and Laren VanArsdale 20 on Monday night as Hampton (7-6, 3-1 Big South) ran past Presbyterian at Templeton Center in women’s basketball.
Alessia Capley scored a career-best 15 points and blocked three shots to lead PC (4-9, 0-4).
Presbyterian jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with layups from Jade Compton and Tionna Carter. Hampton responded with a 5-0 run, capped by a layup from Ashley Bates at 6:55, to take a slim lead. Carter answered on the other end just 13 seconds later to regain the lead for PC, 6-5. The Pirates then ended the quarter with a 10-2 run and led 15-8 after 10 minutes.
Capley scored seven points in the third quarter, including a three-pointer at 3:31, cutting Hampton's lead to 43-24. However, the Pirates stayed hot offensively, connecting on three 3-pointers down the stretch, and led 55-30 headed into the fourth quarter.
