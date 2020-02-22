HAMPTON, Va. – Led by four players tightly grouped in scoring double figures, Hampton ran out to a 38-21 halftime edge and coasted the rest of the way to defeat Presbyterian, 67-53, on Saturday.
Laren Vanarsdale, Nylah Young, Ashley Bates and MaKayla Timmons scored 18, 17, 13 and 12 points, respectively. The Pirates hit more than half (6-of-11) of their 3-pointers and 41.2 percent (21-of-51) overall.
Shamani Stafford led the Blue Hose with 12 points. Tionna Carter and Jade Compton grabbed 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Trinity Johnson was 1-of-12 from the field, scored just six points and failed to score in double figures after a streak of 11 straight such games.
Hampton (16-10, 12-5 Big South) entered the fourth quarter with a 54-30 lead before Presbyterian (10-16, 6-11) outscored the Pirates 23-13 in the final 10 minutes.
In addition to her 17 points, Young pulled down 12 rebounds.
High Point visits Templeton Center to face the Blue Hose on Tuesday night at 6.
