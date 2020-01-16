FARMVILLE, Va. – Cory Hightower scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists in Presbyterian’s 74-67 victoray at Longwood on Thursday night.
It was the Blue Hose’ fifth straight victory overall and fourth in as many Big South Conference games.
Presbyterian (7-10, 4-0) pumped in 10 3-pointers, tying a season high.
Michael Isler and Sean Jenkins each scored 12 points for the Blue Hose, and Chris Martin added 11.
It was all PC early as the Blue Hose opened up a 19-2 lead the first eight minutes of the game. The Blue Hose trotted to the locker room leading by 17, 42-25.
PC began the second half much the same way it ended the first, outscoring the Lancers 16-6 in the first 6-1/2 minutes to take a 20-point lead, 51-31, with 15:32 left. Trailing 74-59 with 1:28 to go, Longwood hit eight in a row, cutting the margin to just seven at the end.
With a 3-pointer at the 5:12 mark in the first half, J.C. Younger became the PC Division I (2008-present) leader in 3-pointers made with 215.
Juan Munoz and Heru Bligen led the Lancers with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Longwood outrebounded the Blue Hose, 35-31.
PC hit 55.8 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from behind the 3-point line.
The Blue Hose return home for two straight with Radford on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m., and Campbell on Monday at 7.
