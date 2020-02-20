HIGH POINT, N.C. – Eric Coleman Jr. scored 30 points, hitting 7-of-9 shots from the field, leading High Point to an 82-70 victory over Presbyterian on Thursday night at Millis Center.
The loss dropped Presbyterian (9-19, 6-9 Big South) to its fourth straight conference loss.
Ben Drake led the Blue Hose with 15 points and six rebounds. Michael Isler, Kody Shubert and Sean Jenkins each scored 10.
The Panthers shot almost 70 percent in the second half after PC led, 38-32, at halftime. The Blue Hose still led by three, 47-44, 5 minutes and 28 seconds into the latter half, but High Point (9-19, 6-9) connected on a pair of 3-pointers to take the lead for good.
Coleman connected on 4-of-5 shots from 3-point range. Three of his teammates – Caden Sanchez (13), Bryant Randleman (11) and Jamal Wright (10) – also scored in double figures.
While the Blue Hose shot 50 percent from the floor for the game, they managed only 44 (11-25) in the second half. The two teams combined for 16 3-pointers, nine of them by High Point.
The Blue Hose hit the road for the final time during the 2019-20 regular season on Saturday with a trip to UNC Asheville for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff from Kimmel Arena. The game will air live on ESPN3 and on radio.
