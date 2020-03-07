Connecticut feasted on the pitching-challenged Presbyterian Blue Hose, sweeping the Blue Hose on Saturday by scores of 20-1 and 7-1.
The unkindest cuts of the Huskies occurred in the eighth inning of the opener as Connecticut (6-5) scored 10 runs off four Blue Hose pitchers. When the inning began, UConn led 8-0. The rally chased losing pitcher and starter Eric Wise (1-1) as well as Alex Flood and William Farrar. Darien Rorabeck pitched the final 1-1/3 innings and was the only PC hurler who did not give up an earned run.
The Blue Hose woes were aggravated by eight errors.
Meanwhile, Nick Krauth (4-0) and Jimmy Wang combined to stop Presbyterian (2-12) on two hits.
Connecticut’s Kyler Fedko belted two home runs and drove in six. Zach Bushling, Erik Stock and Reggie Crawford each collected three of the Huskies’ 16 hits.
One of PC’s hits was a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth by shortstop Landon Shaw.
Presbyterian briefly led in the nightcap, thanks to Graham Mitchell’s RBI single, scoring David Sweat, in the bottom of the first inning. The Huskies rebounded with a run in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth.
Joe Simeone (1-1) pitched six innings to get the win. Reagan Fowler (0-3) took the loss for PC.
Stock collected three of the Huskies’ 11 hits in the latter contest.
Presbyterian concludes the 3-game set with UConn on Sunday at none, seeking to end a 7-game losing streak.
