With four races up for grabs today, all four incumbents will return to office after sweeping the municipal elections in Laurens and Clinton.
The results are unofficial and will be certified on Friday, March 5.
Two seats on Laurens City Council were contested, including Seat 1 and Seat 2. Sara Latimore ran unopposed for Seat 4.
For Seat 1, Marion Blonde Miller defeated Joe Lovin and Phillip McClintock. Miller collected 60 of the 94 ballots cast. Lovin received 31 votes and McClintock received three votes.
For Seat 2, Alicia Latrina Sullivan defeated Wayne Neal and Faith Woodruff. Sullivan collected 79 of the 106 ballots cast. Neal received 25 votes and Woodruff received one vote.
Laurens CPW commissioners Ulysses Cunningham and Gerald Abercrombie ran unopposed for District 1 and District 2, respectively.
Clinton City Council had two of three seats contested. Robbie Neal ran unopposed for Seat 3.
Incumbent Danny Cook defeated Henry Anderson and Ricky Martin, Sr. for Seat 1. Cook collected 114 of 131 votes cast. Martin received 14 votes, followed by Anderson with three votes.
Incumbent Ronnie Roth narrowly defeated Mitch Meadors for Seat 5, 34-31 votes.
The Town of Cross Hill will return their mayor and four council members. Randy Bishop ran unopposed for Mayor and council seats were also unopposed, including Charles Bartee, David Coleman, Connie Jester and Beverly L Jones.
Waterloo and Gray Court also had unopposed ballots. Joy Craine and Millie Dawkins will fill two seats on Gray Court town council. Barbara Smith ran for mayor of Waterloo along with Curtis Todd and Murry Jones filling two seats on town council.
