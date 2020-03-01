Five Notre Dame pitchers combined to blank Presbyterian on three hits as the Fighting Irish polished off a 3-game sweep of the Blue Hose, 9-0, on Sunday at PC Baseball Complex.
Andrew Livingston collected two of the PC hits.
Presbyterian (2-9) has five more of an 8-game homestand with single games against St. John’s and Wofford and another 3-game series next weekend against Connecticut.
Notre Dame (7-2) scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second, one in the fourth and eighth and two in the ninth on yet another homer by the Irish’ first baseman, Niko Kavadas, his fifth of the year.
Will Mercer (1-0) gave up all three hits during a 5-inning stint on the hill. Andrew Belcik, Andrew Belcik, Dominic Cancellieri, Evan Tenuta and Jack Brannigan followed with an inning apiece. Belcik allowed two walks.
The Irish scored their nine runs off only seven hits. Jake Rice (0-2) took the loss. Four of the six runs charged to him were earned in three innings. He walked five and struck out three.
Kavadas and leadoff batter, Spencer Myers, each had two hits, and Jared Miller drove in three runs with a bases-loaded double in the first.
