After pounding Presbyterian in the late innings on Friday, Notre Dame jumped on the Blue Hose, literally, right off the bat on Saturday at PC Baseball Complex.
Most notably off the bat for the Fighting Irish in what became a 10-4 victory was a 2-run homer by Niko Kavadas in the top of the first inning, which ended with Notre Dame (6-2) leading 3-0.
The Irish added single runs in the second and fourth innings before Presbyterian (2-8) scored three runs in the bottom of the latter inning on Jimmy Marcelli’s RBI double and Landon Shaw’s 2-run single.
Notre Dame, which got three hits apiece from Spencer Myers and Jack Alexander and 16 altogether, added single runs in the fifth and eighth and three in the ninth.
Joe Boyle (1-1), the second Irish hurler, was credited with the decision in spite of yielding four walks in 2-1/3 innings. Reagan Fowler(0-2) took the loss for the Blue Hose.
Seven different batters collected a hit apiece for the Blue Hose.
The Blue Hose and Fighting Irish wrap up their 3-game series on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
