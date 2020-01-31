It took a while for the Clinton High girls’ basketball team to get going on Friday night. It wasn’t that the Red Devils dilly-dallied and dithered around. Against Mid-Carolina, Clinton looked more as if it was going at breakneck speed for no apparent reason.
For a quarter and a half of what wound up being a 38-28 victory, the Red Devils were firing pellets of scattershot.
The Rebels led, 8-7, after a quarter. The Red Devils connected on exactly two of their first 24 shots. Midway through the second quarter, shots started to fall. The contest had the profile of a 20-plus-point win, but Clinton’s shooting – 15-of-54 field goals (.278), 7-of-18 free throws (.389) – kept the Rebels just out of range.
Clinton (17-4, 6-1 Region 3-3A) took 23 more shots than Mid-Carolina (9-12, 1-6), grabbed 17 more rebounds and committed seven fewer turnovers.
De’Shanti Watts led the Red Devils with 16 points. She led the second-quarter awakening with four of her seven field goals. Also scoring were Payton Price-Walker (9), Grayson Taylor (7), Tinique Austin (4), Serenity Baker (1) and Taneal Evans (1).
No one scored in double figures for the Rebels, who were led by Corissa Wicker with eight points. Mid-Carolina hit 10-of-31 field goals (.323) but 8-of10 at the foul line.
Woodruff and Clinton are both tied at 6-1 in the region with three regular-season games to go.
“We’ve been on the road three games in a row, so it was nice to get back home, but it looks like we left our shooting touch on the road,” Clinton head coach John Gardner said. “We shot really well at Union (County), not so well tonight, but as I told them at halftime, that’s why we preach defense.
“There are nights where you don’t start out shooting well, and you’ve got to stay in the game until some shots start to drop. They did a good job of that.”
Mid-Carolina never scored in double digits in a quarter and only scored four in the second quarter.
A startling fourth-quarter comeback was not enough as Mid-Carolina (13-9, 3-4) defeated the Clinton boys, 55-46.
After three quarters, the Rebels, led by 28 points from Darius Bookman, were in total control with an 18-point lead, 42-24. Five minutes and 15 seconds later, a Konnor Richardson basket inside trimmed the Mid-Carolina lead to 48-44.
The rush faded. Clinton (1-20, 0-7) expended too much energy man-to-man pressing and committing desperate fouls – the Rebels obligingly connected on only 19-of-38 free throws – and the comeback fell short in spite of scoring 22 points in the final quarter.
Davis Wilson scored 10 of those points (12 for the game) as Clinton hit 17-of-50 shots (.340) and 7-of-18 free throws (.389). Also scoring were Tylon Scurry (11), Kimon Quarles (9), Richardson (6), Austin Copeland (4), Jadden Copeland (2) and C.K. Vance (2).
The Red Devils outrebounded the Prosperity school, 33-31, but committed 26 turnovers while forcing 19.
