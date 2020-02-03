A 26-year-old resident of Iva, Brandy Nichole Standridge, was arrested on Saturday for the murder of Rasham Eugene Walker on January 23 in Laurens.
Originally booked for murder, an armed robbery charge was later added.
Ms. Standridge allegedly shot Walker multiple times at 210 Walker Avenue, northeast of downtown Laurens. Walker was a resident of East Florida Street, Clinton.
According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.
“Investigators and deputies have worked tirelessly on this case and will continue to do so,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I appreciate their dedication to bringing justice to the family of Mr. Walker. This was a senseless act of violence, and it is my prayer that those responsible are held accountable for their actions.”
