COLUMBIA – Led by James Mingo’s 15 points, Andrew Jackson Academy eliminated Laurens Academy from the SCISA Class A boys’ basketball playoffs with a 68-38 victory on Friday night at Heathwood Hall Episcopal School.
Thomas Lowry led the Crusaders with 12 points, followed by Caio Rita with 11 and Diamonte Grant with 10.
The Confederates were coolly consistent, scoring 15 points each in the first and fourth quarters and 19 in the second and third. Andrew Jackson (27-6) led by only two, 15-13, after a quarter but ran away from Laurens Academy (12-16) in the second to take a 34-17 halftime advantage.
AJA hit 27-of-60 (.450) shots, six of them 3-pointers, and 8-of-13 (.615) free throws. LA was adroit at the line – 12-of-14 (.857) – but only 12-of-44 (.273) from the field.
Mikey Templeton added 13 points for the Confederates. All 10 of the players who dressed for AJA scored at least two points.
Rounding out the scoring for the Crusaders were Andrew Codington (2) and Luke Kerber (1).
