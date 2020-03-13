Due to the threat of coronavirus, the lecture series on the role of Laurens County in the Revolutionary War, at the Laurens County Museum and the subsequent field trips, will be postponed until the threat abates.
“This action is being taken due to the median age of the crowd being in the age group most likely to suffer the most,” Durant Ashmore, battlefield preservationist and historical consultant. “There is plenty of time for us to discuss history. Let’s take a break, and come back bigger and stronger when we can gather together again in the comfort of each other’s company.”
