The Laurens District High wrestlers are seeded first in Region 1-5A, even though Greenwood defeated the Raiders, 58-18, Thursday night, which, in turns, left the Eagles, Raiders and J.L. Mann all tied with 6-1 region record.
By following the region by-laws concerning tie-breakers, LDHS received the No. 1 seed for playoff purposes and will host the first two rounds of the Class 5A playoffs on Saturday, February 8.
The three schools are co-champions of the region, but Laurens gets the highest seed.
The first day of practice for the Raider golf team will be Monday, February 3, from 4:15 until 6:15 p.m. at Lakeside Country Club.
Any male District 55 student in 7th grade and up may participate. Proper golf attire is required. For more information, please contact head coach Jim Iacuone at 864-681-3630 or jiacuone@laurens55.org.
Head tennis coach Clovis Simmons has announced that there will be an informational meeting for any young man interested in playing tennis at Clinton High School this spring.
Please meet at the tennis courts at Clinton Middle School from 3:45-5 p.m. on Monday, February 3. All athletes must have a completed physical packet, including a concussion sheet and parent permission form. If you have questions, please contact Coach Simmons at clovissimmons@lcsd56g.com.
The Red Devils were upperstate Class 3A champions in 2019.
Basketball Results
Junior varsity girls – Laurens 26, Easley 24 – Angel Johnson and Osaviona Swindler each scored seven points.
Clinton 22, Mid-Carolina 16 – Keke Boyd and Anna Litzenberger each scored five.
Junior varsity boys – Easley 43, Laurens 32 – Van Butler, Waldrick Burnside and Travon Hunter each scored seven points,
Clinton 27, Mid-Carolina 26 – James Anderson led the Red Devils with 11 points.
Freshman boys – Laurens 47, Easley 37 – The Raiders came back from nine down at halftime. TyQua Johnson scored 21 points.
Middle school girls – Clinton Middle 26, Westview 16.
Laurens Middle 21, Sanders 19 – Akacia Smith led the Tigers with six points, but the game leader was the Yellow Jackets’ Zoe Dial with 10.
Middle school boys – Clinton 36, Westview 33.
Laurens Middle 45, Sanders 14 – T.J. Sullivan led the Tigers with 14 points, and Dee Watts added nine. Owen Pridgen led Sanders with five.
