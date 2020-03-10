Clinton girls’ soccer defeated Cambridge Academy in Greenwood, 3-0, on as freshmen Lois Cooper and Rachel Vondergeest combined for all the goals.
Cooper scored two goals, Vondergeest one and an assist.
Ella Cooper and Bryce Butkus combined for the shutout in goal. Coach Joe Benson gave game offensive honors to Lois Cooper and Emily Guzman kudos for defense.
Up next for Clinton are the Dixie Hornets on Thursday at Wilder stadium.
Laurens Academy opened baseball season impressively, winning in Seneca over Oconee Christian by a score of 10-0.
Thomas Lowry hurled a 2-hit shutout with a walk and seven strikeouts. Lowry, Cal Robertson and Kyle Thompson collecteed two hits each.
Greenwood defeated Laurens in the Raiders’ golf opener, putting up a score of 170 to the Raiders’ 206.
Scores for Laurens were Collin Harlan 43, Jason Rogers 54, Ben Orcutt 54 and Cameron Colley 55. Landen Still and Elliot Kinney of Greenwood were co-medalists with a score of 40.
The Raiders’ baseball C team struggled throwing strikes Monday night, which led to a lot of unearned runs in a 14-7 loss to Woodruff.
Seth Hill started on the mound for the Raiders but came out in the third inning. Laurens’ three subsequent pitchers combined to yield 10 walks.
Seventh grader Bennett Edwards went 2-for-3 with a single and double.
Wade Hampton blanked the LDHS boys’ soccer team, 9-0.
In tournament play at Broome in Spartanburg, the Clinton JV baseball team defeated Dorman, 5-0, and Union County by the same score but fell to the host Centurions, 3-2.
The Red Devil C team won the Lakelands Preseason Tournament, defeating Greenwood, 10-3, in the title game.
