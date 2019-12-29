Sunday, December 29
Basketball – Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian men, 2.
Tuesday, December 31
Basketball – Presbyterian women at Radford, 2.
Thursday, January 2
Basketball – UNC Asheville at Presbyterian men, 7.
Friday, January 3
Basketball – Belton-Honea Path at Laurens, G/B, 6; Laurens at Belton-Honea Path, 9th/JV girls/JV boys, 5:30; Clinton at White Knoll (Lexington), G/B, 6; White Knoll at Clinton, JV B/G, 2; wrestling – Laurens at Bearcat Invitational (Rock Hill).
Saturday, January 4
Basketball – Longwood at Presbyterian women, 2; Presbyterian men at Gardner-Webb, 3; wrestling – Laurens at Bearcat Invitational, 9 a.m.
