Sunday, December 29

Basketball – Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian men, 2.

Tuesday, December 31

Basketball – Presbyterian women at Radford, 2.

Thursday, January 2

Basketball – UNC Asheville at Presbyterian men, 7.

Friday, January 3

Basketball – Belton-Honea Path at Laurens, G/B, 6; Laurens at Belton-Honea Path, 9th/JV girls/JV boys, 5:30; Clinton at White Knoll (Lexington), G/B, 6; White Knoll at Clinton, JV B/G, 2; wrestling – Laurens at Bearcat Invitational (Rock Hill).

Saturday, January 4

Basketball – Longwood at Presbyterian women, 2; Presbyterian men at Gardner-Webb, 3; wrestling – Laurens at Bearcat Invitational, 9 a.m.