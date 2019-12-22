Sunday, December 22
Wrestling – Presbyterian at U.S. Open (Fort Worth, Texas).
Monday, December 23
Wrestling – Presbyterian at U.S. Open (Fort Worth, Texas).
Wednesday, December 25
Merry Christmas!
Thursday, December 26
Basketball – Clinton boys vs. North Charleston at Claw Classic (Chapin), 4:30.
Friday, December 27
Basketball – Clinton boys vs. Dreher or Batesburg-Leesville at Claw Classic (Chapin), 3 or 6.
Saturday, December 28
Basketball – Clinton boys at Claw Classic (Chapin); Presbyterian women at UNC Asheville, 2.
Sunday, December 29
Basketball – Kentucky Christian at Presbyterian men, 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.