Sunday, February 23
Baseball – Presbyterian vs. Manhattan (Spartanburg), 11 a.m.; softball – Presbyterian vs. Georgia State (Macon, Ga.), 11:15 a.m.; soccer – Clinton girls at B-HP tournament (Honea Path); lacrosse – Virginia Commonwealth at Presbyterian, 1; acrotumbling – Quinnipiac at Presbyterian, 2.
Monday, February 24
Basketball – Keenan at Clinton girls, Class 3A Upper State semifinals, 6:30; softball – Clinton at Chesnee, JV/V; golf – Presbyterian men at Wexford Intercollegiate (Wexford Plantation, Hilton Head Island), 8:15 a.m.
Tuesday, February 25
Basketball – Laurens Academy girls vs. Dorchester Academy (Wilson Hall Academy, Sumter), 6:30; High Point at Presbyterian women, 6; baseball – Furman at Presbyterian, 2; golf – Presbyterian men at Wexford Intercollegiate, 8:15 a.m.; softball – Coastal Carolina at Presbyterian, 3.
Wednesday, February 26
Baseball – Presbyterian at North Carolina Central (Durham), 6; softball – Chesnee at Clinton (scrimmage), 5; soccer – Clinton boys vs. Ridge View (Capital City Cup at Cardinal Newman, Columbia), 6:45; Clinton girls at Dixie (Due West), JV/V, 5:30; tennis – Presbyterian men at Davidson, 5.
Thursday, February 27
Athletic banquet – Clinton Fall & Winter Sports, 6; basketball – Longwood at Presbyterian men, 7.
Friday, February 28
Baseball – Clinton at Strom Thurmond (Johnston tournament), 7:30; Notre Dame at Presbyterian, 2; Clinton 9th vs. Greenwood (tournament), 5; softball – Wagner at Presbyterian (Scotsman Invitational), 12:15; vs. Wright State, 2:30; wrestling – Laurens at Class 5A State Individual Championships (Anderson); soccer – Clinton boys vs. Hammond Academy (Capital City Cup), 5.
Saturday, February 29
Baseball – Clinton vs. Spring Valley (Johnston tournament), 2; Notre Dame at Presbyterian, 2; Laurens 9th at Dixie (Lakelands Tournament), 5; Laurens JV vs. Abbeville (Lakelands Tournament at Greenwood), noon; Laurens 9th vs. Abbeville (Lakelands Tournament at Greenwood), 10; softball – Cleveland State at Presbyterian (Scotsman Invitational), 2:30; wrestling – Laurens at Class 5A State Individual Championships, 9 a.m.; soccer – Clinton boys vs. Hillcrest (Capital City Cup), 10:45 a.m.; basketball – Presbyterian women at Campbell (Buies Creek, N.C.), 2; Charleston Southern at Presbyterian men, 4; Bobby Brock Legacy Group Banquet, Clinton First Presbyterian Church, 5; tennis – Chattanooga at Presbyterian women, 11 a.m.; North Carolina A&T at Presbyterian men, 3; lacrosse – Presbyterian at Kennesaw State (Ga.), 1; acrotumbling – Presbyterian at Converse (Spartanburg), 7.
Sunday, March 1
Baseball – Notre Dame at Presbyterian, noon; softball – Cleveland State at Presbyterian (Scotsman Invitational), 12:15; vs. Wright State, 2:30; golf – Presbyterian women at Kiawah Intercollegiate (Osprey Point, Kiawah Island).
