Sunday, February 16
Baseball – Eastern Kentucky at Presbyterian, 1; softball – Presbyterian at Spring Games, vs. Butler, 11:30 a.m.; tennis – North Carolina A&T at Presbyterian (canceled).
Monday, February 17
Basketball – Catawba Ridge at Clinton girls, Class 3A playoffs, 6:30; soccer – Chapman at Clinton girls (scrimmage), JV/V, 5:30.
Tuesday, February 18
Basketball – Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian women, 6; baseball – Presbyterian at South Carolina (Columbia), 4; Laurens at Emerald (Greenwood), (scrimmage), JV, 5:30; softball – Laurens at Woodruff (scrimmage), JV/V; soccer – Clinton boys at Chapman (scrimmage), 6.
Wednesday, February 19
Soccer – Chesnee at Clinton girls (scrimmage), 5.
Thursday, February 20
Basketball – Presbyterian men at High Point, 7; soccer – Clinton boys at Chester, 6.
Friday, February 21
Basketball – Laurens Academy girls in SCISA playoffs; baseball – Presbyterian vs. Brown (Wofford/USCU tournament, Spartanburg), noon; Greer at Laurens (scrimmage), 6; softball – Presbyterian at Mercer (Mercer Orange & Black Challenge, Macon, Ga.), 4:45; vs. Georgia State, 7; Laurens at Belton-Honea Path (scrimmage), JV, 5; wrestling – Class 5A Upper State individual tournament at Laurens, 5; soccer – Clinton girls vs. Belton-Honea Path (at B-HP tournament), 5; tennis – Appalachian State at Presbyterian men, 1.
Saturday, February 22
Basketball – Laurens Academy boys in SCISA playoffs; Presbyterian men at UNC Asheville (N.C.), 4:30; Presbyterian women at Hampton (Va.), 5; baseball – Presbyterian vs. Monmouth (Spartanburg), noon; Irmo at Laurens (scrimmage), noon; wrestling – Class 5A Upper State individual tournament at Laurens, 9 a.m.; Presbyterian women at Lady Warrior Open (Fremont, Neb.), 9 a.m.; VMI at Presbyterian men, 6; soccer – Clinton vs. T.L. Hanna (at B-HP tournament), 10 a.m.; softball – Presbyterian vs. Akron (Macon, Ga.), 10 a.m.; vs. Bryant, 12:15; tennis – Presbyterian women at Georgia Southern (Statesboro, Ga.), 1.
Sunday, February 23
Baseball – Presbyterian vs. Manhattan (Spartanburg), 11 a.m.; softball – Presbyterian vs. Georgia State (Macon, Ga.), 11:15 a.m.; soccer – Clinton at B-HP tournament; lacrosse – Virginia Commonwealth at Presbyterian, 1; acrotumbling – Quinnipiac at Presbyterian, 2.
