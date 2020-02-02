Monday, February 3
Basketball – Laurens at Wade Hampton (Taylors), 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Newberry at Clinton JV, G/B, 6.
Tuesday, February 4
Basketball – Wade Hampton at Laurens, G/B, 6; Clinton at Newberry, G/B, 6; W.W. King at Laurens Academy, MS/V, G/B, 4; Presbyterian women at USC Upstate (Spartanburg), 6; wrestling – The Citadel at Presbyterian men, 5:30.
Thursday, February 6
Basketball – Emerald at Clinton, G/B, 6; Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian men, 7; Laurens at Woodmont (Piedmont), 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Clinton JV at Emerald (Greenwood), G/B, 6.
Friday, February 7
Basketball – Woodmont at Laurens, G/B, 6; Laurens Academy at Newberry Academy, MS/V, 4; wrestling – Presbyterian women at WCWA Nationals (Marietta, Ga.); softball – Robert Morris vs. Presbyterian, 10:15 a.m.; Norfolk State vs. Presbyterian, 12: 30 (Blue Hose Invitational); tennis – Belmont Abbey at Presbyterian men, 11 a.m.; lacrosse – Howard at Presbyterian women, 3.
Saturday, February 8
Basketball – Presbyterian women at Longwood (Va.), noon; Presbyterian men at Campbell (Buies Creek N.C.), 4:30; Laurens Academy in region semifinals (TBA), G/B; wrestling – Class 5A playoffs at Laurens; Presbyterian women at WCWA Nationals; softball – Presbyterian in Blue Hose Invitational.
Sunday, February 9
Softball – Presbyterian in Blue Hose Invitational; lacrosse – East Carolina at Presbyterian women, noon; tennis – Presbyterian men at Coastal Carolina (Conway), 1; Western Carolina at Presbyterian women, 3; wrestling – Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian men, 3.
