Sunday, February 9
Softball – Presbyterian in Blue Hose Invitational; lacrosse – East Carolina at Presbyterian women, noon; tennis – Presbyterian men at Coastal Carolina (Conway), 1; Western Carolina at Presbyterian women, 3; wrestling – Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian men, 3.
Monday, February 10
Basketball – UNC Asheville at Presbyterian women, 6; T.L. Hanna at Laurens, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Clinton at Woodruff, JV, G/B, 6; baseball – Laurens at Woodruff (scrimmage), 6; soccer – Clinton girls at Dixie (Due West) (scrimmage), JV/V, 5:30.
Tuesday, February 11
Basketball – Laurens at T.L. Hanna (Anderson), 6; Woodruff at Clinton, G/B, 6; Laurens Academy at region tournament (Newberry), G/B; soccer – Travelers Rest at Clinton boys (scrimmage), 6.
Thursday, February 13
Basketball – Woodmont at Laurens, G/B, 6; Presbyterian men at Radford (Va.), 7; Laurens at Greenwood, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; baseball – Laurens at Woodruff (scrimmage), JV, 6; softball, Clinton at Chesnee (scrimmage), JV/V; soccer – Laurens at Clinton girls (scrimmage), 5:30; Clinton boys at Dixie (Due West) (scrimmage), JV/V, 5:30.
Friday, February 14
Basketball – Greenwood at Laurens, G/B, 6; Laurens Academy at region semifinals (Greenwood), G/B; wrestling – Class 5A individual Upper State Tournament at Laurens, 5; softball – Presbyterian at Spring Games (Madeira Beach, Fla.), vs. Georgia State, 4; vs. Monmouth, 6:30; Laurens at James F. Byrnes (scrimmage); baseball – Eastern Kentucky at Presbyterian, 2; lacrosse – Akron at Presbyterian women, 6.
Saturday, February 15
Basketball – Charleston Southern at Presbyterian women, 2; Winthrop at Presbyterian men, 4; Laurens Academy at region finals (Greenwood); wrestling – Class 5A individual Upper State Tournament at Laurens, 9 a.m.; softball – Presbyterian at Spring Games, vs. Central Arkansas, 11 a.m.; vs Mercer, 4; tennis – Presbyterian women at Wofford, 1; Belmont at Presbyterian men, 1; baseball – Eastern Kentucky at Presbyterian, 2.
Sunday, February 16
Baseball – Eastern Kentucky at Presbyterian, 1; softball – Presbyterian at Spring Games, vs. Butler, 11:30 a.m.; tennis – North Carolina A&T at Presbyterian, 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.