Sunday, January 26
Acrotumbling – King, Erskine at Presbyterian, 2.
Monday, January 27
Basketball – Laurens at J.L. Mann (Greenville), 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Union County at Clinton, JV, G/B, 6; Laurens Middle at Brewer (Greenwood), G/B, 5; Westview at Sanders, G/B, 5; Clinton Middle at Northside (Greenwood), G/B, 5.
Tuesday, January 28
Basketball – J.L. Mann at Laurens, G/B, 6; Clinton at Union County (Union), G/B, 6; Laurens Academy at Anderson Christian, MS/V, 4; Presbyterian women at Charleston Southern (North Charleston), 7.
Wednesday, January 29
Basketball – Sanders vs. Laurens Middle (LDHS), G/B, 5.
Thursday, January 30
Basketball – USC Upstate at Presbyterian men (on ESPNU TV), 7; Easley at Laurens, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Clinton at Mid-Carolina, JV, G/B, 6; Clinton Middle at Westview (Greenwood), G/B, 5; wrestling – Laurens at Greenwood (with Fairfield Central), JV/V, 6.
Friday, January 31
Basketball – Laurens at Easley, G/B, 6; Mid-Carolina at Clinton, G/B, 6; Richard Winn at Laurens Academy, MS/V, 4; cross country – Presbyterian at Carolina Challenge (Columbia).
Saturday, February 1
Basketball – Radford at Presbyterian women, 2; Presbyterian men at Hampton (Va.), 4; cross country – Presbyterian at Carolina Challenge; wrestling – Presbyterian at Limestone (Gaffney), with Brewton-Parker, 1; tennis – Presbyterian men at Chattanooga (Tenn.) 1.
