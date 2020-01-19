Sunday, January 19
Wrestling – Presbyterian women at Tornado Open (Bristol, Tenn.), 10 a.m.; Davidson at Presbyterian men, 2.
Monday, January 20
Basketball – Campbell at Presbyterian men, 7.
Tuesday, January 21
Basketball – T.L. Hanna at Laurens, G/B, 6; Clinton at Emerald, G/B, 6; Laurens Academy at Richard Winn (Winnsboro), MS/V, G/B, 4; Presbyterian women at High Point (N.C.), 7.
Wednesday, January 22
Basketball – Laurens at T.L. Hanna (Anderson), 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Emerald at Clinton JV, G/B, 6; Brewer at Sanders, G/B, 5; Laurens Middle at Clinton Middle, G/B, 5; Gray Court-Owings at Hickory Tavern, G/B, 5.
Thursday, January 23
Basketball – Presbyteran men at Charleston Southern (North Charleston), 7; Laurens at Westside, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Woodruff at Clinton, JV, G/B, 6; Brewer at Clinton JV, G/B, 6; Laurens Middle at Westview (Greenwood), G/B, 5; Northside at Sanders, G/B, 5; Gray Court-Owings at Anderson Middle, G/B, 5; wrestling – Laurens vs. Westside, T.L. Hanna (at Greenwood), JV/V, 6.
Friday, January 24
Basketball – Westside at Laurens, G/B, 6; Clinton at Woodruff, G/B, 6; Newberry Academy at Laurens Academy, MS/V, G/B, 4; tennis – Presbyterian women at Charlotte, 9:30 a.m.
Saturday, January 25
Basketball – Presbyterian men at Winthrop (Rock Hill), 2; USC Upstate at Presbyterian women, 2; wrestling – Laurens at Red Raiders Duals (Greenville), V, 9 a.m.; Laurens at Carolina Invitational (Lexington), JV, 9 a.m.; Presbyterian men vs. Campbell, Oregon State (Buies Creek, N.C.), noon; Emmanuel at Presbyterian women, 6:30; tennis – Presbyterian men at Mercer (Macon, Ga.); Presbyterian women at Elon (N.C.), 11 a.m.
Sunday, January 26
Acrotumbling – King at Presbyterian, 2.
