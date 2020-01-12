Sunday, January 12
Wrestling – Presbyterian men at Appalachian State, 2.
Monday, January 13
Basketball – Sanders at Edgewood (Greenwood), G/B, 5; Glenview at Hickory Tavern, G/B, 5; Clinton Middle at Johnston/Edgefield/Trenton, G/B, 5; tennis – Presbyterian men at Samford (Birmingham, Ala.), 2.
Tuesday, January 14
Basketball – Laurens at Woodmont, G/B, 6; Clinton at Mid-Carolina (Prosperity), G/B, 6; Greenville Hurricanes at Laurens Academy, MS/V, G/B, 4; Presbyterian women at Gardner-Webb (Boiling Springs, N.C.), 7; Ware Shoals at Hickory Tavern, G/B, 5.
Wednesday, January 15
Basketball – Woodmont at Laurens, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Mid-Carolina at Clinton, JV, G/B, 6; Saluda at Laurens Middle, G/B, 5; wrestling – Truett-McConnell at Presbyterian men, 6.
Thursday, January 16
Basketball – Presbyterian men at Longwood (Farmville, Va.), 7; Greenwood at Laurens, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Clinton at Newberry, JV, G/B, 6; Sanders at Clinton Middle, G/B, 5; Northside at Laurens Middle, G/B, 5; wrestling – Laurens vs. J.L. Mann, Wade Hampton (at Wade Hampton/Taylors), 6.
Friday, January 17
Basketball – Laurens at Greenwood, G/B, 6; Newberry at Clinton, G/B, 6; Anderson Christian at Laurens Academy, MS/V, G/B, 4; wrestling – Laurens at U.S. Military Duals (Chapin), 5; tennis – Presbyterian women at Clemson, 1.
Saturday, January 18
Basketball – Laurens Academy at SCISA Class A Shootout (Newberry); Campbell at Presbyterian women, 2; Radford at Presbyterian men, 4; wrestling – Laurens at U.S. Military Duals, 9 a.m.; Laurens at Upstate Sectional Carolina Invitational, JV (Hillcrest/Simpsonville), 9 a.m.; tennis – Presbyterian women vs. Georgia Tech (Greenville), 4.
Sunday, January 19
Wrestling – Presbyterian women at Tornado Open (Bristol, Tenn.), 10 a.m.; Davidson at Presbyterian men, 2.
