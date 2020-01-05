Monday, January 6
Basketball – Southside Christian at Clinton, G/B, 6; Hampton at Presbyterian women, 6; Laurens at Easley, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30.
Tuesday, January 7
Basketball – Easley at Laurens, G/B, 6; Powdersville at Clinton, G/B, 6; Laurens Academy at Cambridge (Greenwood), MS/V, G/B, 4; Clinton at Powdersville, JV, G/B, 5:30; Sanders at Westview (Greenwood), G/B, 5; Brewer at Laurens Middle, G/B, 5.
Wednesday, January 8
Basketball – Wade Hampton at Laurens, 9th/JV, G/B, 5:30; Whitmire at Hickory Tavern, G/B, 5; Northside at Clinton Middle, G/B, 5.
Thursday, January 9
Basketball – Laurens at Greenwood Christian, MS/V, G/B, 4; Clinton at Union County, JV, G/B, 6; Laurens Middle at Sanders, G/B, 5; wrestling – Woodmont, Easley at Laurens, JV/V, 6; Westview at Clinton Middle, G/B, 5.
Friday, January 10
Basketball – Laurens at Wade Hampton (Taylors), G/B, 6; Union County at Clinton, G/V, 6; Laurens Academy at W.W. King (Batesburg), MS/V, G/B, 4; wrestling – Presbyterian women at NWCA Duals (Louisville, Ky.).
Saturday, January 11
Basketball – High Point at Presbyterian men, 4; Presbyterian women at Winthrop (Rock Hill), 2; wrestling – Laurens at West Oak Invitational (Westminster), 9 a.m.; Presbyterian women at NWCA Duals; tennis – Presbyterian men at Charlotte, 2.
Sunday, January 12
Wrestling – Presbyterian men at Appalachian State (Boone, N.C.), 2.
